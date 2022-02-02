iPhone SE 3: Specs, features, launch, expected India price and what we know so far

Apple is preparing to launch a bunch of products at the Spring event that could take place in March or April. The affordable iPhone SE 3 could be one of the devices expected at the upcoming event. Apple is tipped to have imported three new iPhone and two iPad models in India for testing. The imported iPhone SE 3 units have model numbers - A2595, A2783, and A2784. The phone is expected to launch at an upcoming event. Thus, there shouldn't be a lot of time in the launch of the rumoured iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone SE 3 is said to be priced around $300 (roughly Rs 23,000). It is still uncertain if the device will be named iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ 5G. Leaks suggest that the device could be offered in the same design as the current-gen iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 3 may have an A15 Bionic chipset and 5G support.

We know more about the iPhone SE 3, so keep reading to find all the details.

iPhone SE 3: Specs and features

-- Apple held the Spring-loaded event in April 2021, and it seems as if the company will follow suit with an event during the same timeline this year. The rumoured iPhone SE 3 is expected to arrive alongside a few other devices at the event. 91mobiles reports that three iPhone SE 3 units with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784 have been imported for testing in India. Besides this, two iPad models with model numbers A2588 and A2589 have also been brought to the country.

-- The arrival of these units is possibly an indication of an upcoming launch where we may see the new iPhone SE and iPads. It is also reported that iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300 (roughly Rs 23,000).

iPhone SE 3 dummy, Photo- xleaks and CoverPigtou

-- The rumoured iPhone SE 3 has been seen in a bunch of renders and mockups. However, if any of the leaked designs are true, it cannot be said. Some leakers believe that the device may feature a notch design, while others state that the phone will have a design similar to the current model.

-- LetsGoDigital has created fresh renders of the iPhone SE 3. In which the device appears with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, there's a single camera and an LED flash. The touch ID Home button stays at the bottom bezel.

-- iPhone SE 3 is tipped to sport a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone SE 2020. It may be equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 13. The chipset is likely to be coupled with an X60 modem. Thus the iPhone SE 3 will get 5G support. There's a possibility that Apple may bump up RAM 4GB and storage to 256GB.

-- At the moment, there aren't any leaks around the camera upgrade. But it would be nice to see an additional lens on the iPhone SE 3. The same can be said for battery life. The current-gen iPhone SE 2020 has a 1821mAh battery. So a bigger battery on the iPhone SE 3 will be a welcome change.

iPhone SE 3 launch (expected)

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch at Apple's spring event. Three iPhone SE 3 units have been allegedly imported for testing in India. So we can expect iPhone SE 3 to launch in India soon. Rumours hint towards a global launch in March or April. Thus, India launch could take place soon after that.

iPhone SE 3 expected India price

A leak does suggest that iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300 (roughly 23,000). But it's certain that the device will not launch at such a low price in India. To recall, iPhone SE 2020 was launched at Rs 39,900 in the country. So keeping its competitors in mind, we can expect the iPhone SE 3 under Rs 45,000 in India.