iPhone SE 4 fresh details leaked: specs, design, launch date and everything else we know yet

It has just been a few months since Apple unveiled new iPhones. Under the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant has unveiled four new models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 14 Plus. Currently, the company is tipped to be working on the successor to the iPhone SE 3, dubbed the iPhone SE 4.

A lot has already been revealed about the upcoming iPhone SE 4. A new report reveals some fresh details about the iPhone model. Past reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will sport design similar to the iPhone XR, which is a lot different from the existing iPhone SE models.

iPhone SE 4 specifications leaked

Past reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch display, but a fresh report coming from Macrumors suggests that Apple is still evaluating different display sizes. The report suggests that the iPhone SE 4's display size may be between 5.7 to 6.1-inches. The company hasn't revealed any specific details about the upcoming iPhone model yet.

In addition to the changes in design and display, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to offer an OLED display. The existing models sport LCD panel. So, if at all the iPhone comes with an OLED panel, it is going to be a big upgrade. Additionally, some reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a notched display, which is the very first time for the series.

Some of the other reports suggest that the iPhone model will be the first by the company with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Existing iPhone SE models come with TouchID support.

The camera details have not been revealed but it is likely that the iPhone SE 4 will see an upgrade in this department as well. On the hardware front, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by either the A15 Bionic chip or the A16 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additionally, some reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4, just like the existing SE models, will come in funky colours including -- black, white, red and more.

Launch date?

Now, when will the iPhone SE 4 launch in India? While Apple hasn't confirmed the launch details yet, it is likely that the model will go official sometime around early 2023. No specific date has been revealed yet.