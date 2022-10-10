iPhone SE 4 launching next year is likely to come with larger display and a notch cut-out

Apple reportedly has already started working on newer iPhone models. If reports are considered, the next iPhone model that the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch is the iPhone SE 4, which will succeed the third generation of iPhone SE launched earlier this year. As tradition goes, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to go official in the first half of next year, possibly sometime around March and April. Now, ahead of the launch, some details of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online.

As per the latest report coming from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the iPhone SE 4 will come with the biggest-ever display in an SE series yet. Young suggests that the iPhone SE fourth generation will come packed with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. Now, it will be great to see an affordable iPhone coming with a larger display. The iPhone SE series phones till now packed a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with quite thick bezels. The same report states that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again for the very first time in the series.

The latest report contradicts Young's past predictions wherein he said that the next-generation iPhone SE will come with a display measuring between 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch with a punch-hole cutout on top of the screen.

Well, this isn't the first time that details about the iPhone SE 4 have leaked on the internet. Earlier, some reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will come with Touch ID and not opt for Face ID support. Meanwhile, some other reports suggested that the next generation iPhone SE model will come with a Touch ID Side button as there will not be much space on the front for a capacitive Touch ID Home button to sit.

Next year's iPhone SE model is also expected to see a big design change of all times. The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come packed with a design similar to the iPhone X, which possibly means that the way the camera setup looks is also going to change a big time. The current model comes with a smaller screen and thick bezels on the sides, especially at the top and chin.