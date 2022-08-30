iPhone SE 4 might finally have iPhone XR-like design, here is what we know

It seems that Apple is finally ready to change the look of the iPhone SE smartphone. A known leaker, Jon Prosser, is claiming that the fourth generation iPhone SE will have a design similar to the iPhone XR smartphone. Until now, Apple has launched three phones in the iPhone SE series, but it hasn't really changed much in the design.

You will still see a touch ID at the bottom side, thick bezels, and a small display. But, this might finally change. In a podcast, Prosser claimed that "The SE 4, from what I understand - and I don't think I've said this publicly - is just the iPhone XR."

If the iPhone SE 4 looks like the iPhone XR, then the iPhone SE 4 will have a broad notch on the front and feature rounded sides. Users will get a much bigger screen for content consumption. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen, which is something that one also gets with the iPhone 12. The third generation iPhone SE currently features a 4.7-inch display, and a 6.1-inch screen would be a big upgrade, which will likely please a lot of iPhone lovers.

Apple has stopped selling the iPhone XR smartphone, and iPhone SE 3 is currently the most affordable smartphone from the company. The latter was launched earlier this year, so don't expect the fourth generation to arrive anytime soon. Apple announced the 2022 version after a gap of two years, but the rumour mill claims that the brand won't this long to unveil the iPhone SE 4.

According to display industry consultant Ross Young, the iPhone SE 4 will launch in 2023, but he claimed that the device will have a 5.7-inch screen, instead of the 6.1-inch display that you get with the iPhone XR. You are still getting a much bigger display even if this is true.

The new version of the iPhone SE is said to pack Apple's A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which is also powering the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone will have support for 5G. It will likely be priced lower than the iPhone 12 model. The company might offer a single camera at the back of the iPhone SE 4, similar to the iPhone XR. The rest of the details are currently unknown.