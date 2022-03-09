iPhone SE 5G (2022) vs iPhone SE 2020: India price, design and key differences explained

The Apple iPhone SE 5G has been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 43,900. Its processor was also made available in a similar price range in the country. It is a minor upgrade over the iPhone SE 2020 as both the smartphones have almost similar specifications. While the old version is currently on sale for Rs 29,999, the new iPhone SE 5G will cost more than Rs 40,000 in the country. The iPhone SE (2022) is currently the cheapest 5G iPhone from Apple. If you are confused between the new and the older version of iPhone SE, then you can check out the key differences below to get more clarity on these devices.

iPhone SE 5G (2022) vs iPhone SE 2020: Price in India

The new iPhone SE 5G is priced at Rs 42,900 in India for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB version will cost Rs 48,900, whereas the 256GB version will be on sale for Rs 58,900. Apple's online store offers both trade-in offers and EMI options. The company has discontinued the 2020 model of this device, though Flipkart is still selling it for Rs 29,999.

iPhone SE 5G vs iPhone SE 2020: Key differences explained

Design, display

There is no difference in the design department. Apple decided to offer the same old design that we have seen on the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8. While most of Android smartphones are offering massive displays with notch design, Apple opted for a dated design. So, you basically get an ultra-compact display with chunky bezels and a single camera at the back.

The fingerprint sensor is built into the physical home button, which is placed at the bottom. There is still no infrared Face ID feature that is available on other iPhones. Apple also ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was also not present on the 2020 model. Both the devices have an Aerospace-grade aluminium glass back. The good thing is there is still support for IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone SE 3 still has a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD IPS display with support for 625nits of maximum brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, and haptic touch. The panel operates at 1334 x 750 pixels resolution.

Processor, software, speakers, camera

One of the key selling points of the iPhone SE 5G is the new A15 chip that the more expensive iPhone 13 models are also using. Both the devices have stereo playback and run on iOS 15.

With the iPhone SE 5G, you still get the same camera setup, but the new one has some of the additional features that you don't get with the older version. It now features photography features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic styles, Portrait mode, and Deep Fusion. The latter uses machine learning to offer better shots with more details. The 5G version has an improved image signal processor that the A15 Bionic chip has. Apple is claiming that users will get improved videos with reduced noise in low light.

There is a 12-megapixel single wide-angle camera at the back with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and digital zoom of up to 5x. On the front, Apple has included the same 7-megapixel camera. Both the selfie and the rear cameras have support for night mode.

Battery, fast charging, charger

Apple doesn't ship an adapter or earphones in the box and only bundles a USB-C to lightning cable, according to the official website. So, if you already have a power adapter, then that is great. Apple says one can buy its 20W charger, which can top up the battery by about 50 per cent in about 30 minutes. With the iPhone SE 2020, the company ships only a 5W charger in the box.

As usual, Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity, but it is claiming that the new version will offer better battery life. It is promising that the new iPhone SE 5G will be able to survive for up to 15 hours, which is two hours more than the 2020 model. It is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging and also fast charging.