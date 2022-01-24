iPhone SE+ 5G, new iPad Air tipped again for launch in March or April and here is what you can expect

Apple is already preparing for its first major event of 2022 and the first showstoppers to come out of its kitty will be the iPhone SE+ 5G and the iPad Air. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reiterated in his latest post in Power On newsletter that Apple's spring event is mostly for "minor or complementary" products, which, in this case, could be the iPhone SE+ 5G, which is the company's most affordable iPhone in the lineup. Rumours suggest the iPhone SE+ 5G (aka iPhone SE 3) will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone, and low-end Apple customers may find that appealing.

Gurman said that there are two reasons why Apple reserves its high-end products for the fall event, which means around September and October. First, Apple needs to pave the way for its high-end hardware by unveiling the software roadmap at WWDC in June. This gives customers and developers a fair idea of what features they can expect on the upcoming flagship iPhone, Mac, and other products. The second reason is financial. By scheduling major launches ahead of holidays in the US and other countries, Apple targets a strong quarter.

But while that strategy has worked for Apple for years, the demand for products such as the iPhone SE has grown in countries like India. The iPhone SE was last refreshed in 2020, so it has become a little necessary to end the wait for Apple's low-end customers. Similarly, the iPad Air has not seen an upgrade since the end of 2020, so it is possible that Apple will release a refreshed version of the iPad Air alongside the next iPhone SE model.

Gurman has reconfirmed that the event will take place in March or April, although a specific date is not clear right now. He said this year's launch is expected to "feature a range of minor updates or complementary products" - just like Apple's event of March last year. This range he talked about will, however, include just an iPhone SE and an iPad Air currently. While the iPhone SE+ 5G, which was previously reported to be known as iPhone SE 3, will come with a faster processor, probably the A15 Bionic that is inside the iPhone 13 series. It will also have 5G support, which Apple will try to milk as much as possible for better sales. But the design and everything else may remain the same, according to Gurman.

Apple's biggest lineup of products, per Gurman, is expected at the fall event, so maybe the March or April event will have a limited number of product launches. Apple does not say a word until its presentation begins at the events, so we will have to wait for an announcement to find out more about the upcoming iPhone SE+ 5G and iPad Air.