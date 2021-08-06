iPhone to detect and report child sexual abuse images: Why security experts are calling it a bad idea

In what could be termed as a major crackdown on child abusers, Apple, late on Thursday, announced that it would scan iPhone and iPad photo galleries for child abuse images. Additionally, Apple will also add a new tool to its iMessage app to warn children and their parents when sending or receiving sexually explicit photos.

While the intention seems good here and the process to identify child predators also looks right. But, security researchers have expressed alarm over Apple's decision to have a backdoor. In simple language, iPhones and iPads will soon start secretly informing the authorities in the US if they find images on the device that match fingerprints of photos depicting child abuse. Or, in that case, any visual content is eventually deemed objectionable in regards to child sexual abuse material.

The Cupertino-based giant says both iPhones and iPads will get new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM or short for child sexual abuse material. "CSAM detection will help Apple provide valuable information to law enforcement on collections of CSAM in iCloud Photos," the company explains in an announcement post titled Expanded Protections for Children. The idea for scanning the Apple devices is for a purpose: to report the findings (if CSAM material is found on a device) to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Those following the tech space may already know that Apple is a big advocate of user privacy, and it made headlines back in 2019 during the CES tech show when it showed up in Las Vegas with a billboard (seen above) that said, "What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone." The campaign attempted to take a dig at other OEMs that have no focus on user privacy. However, this seems to be an old thing now, and security researchers have raised the alarm over Apple's latest application that is said to open a backdoor for surveillance of its devices.

It is called neuralMatch, as per a report by FT, will alert human reviewers if it finds CSAM material on a device. However, there's always room for false red flags by the application. Very rightly shown by Matthew Green, cybersecurity expert and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University, who in a series of tweets late on Thursday explained how a false positive can be seen.

Interestingly, this will be a thing of concern because, in countries like India, WhatsApp forwards are a problematic thing, and sometimes people get contents they disapprove of in a group they can't leave. While the new Apple system for CSAM is limited to the US, once the application is ready, it can be rolled out widely to other countries.

The biggest concern for security experts is that Apple may end up building and implementing a tool that can help governments with surveillance on devices.

Ross Anderson, Professor of Security Engineering at Cambridge University and Edinburgh University, told the FT, "It is an absolutely appalling idea because it is going to lead to distributed bulk surveillance of...our phones and laptops."

Green also warned against a system like this and tweeted, "Whether they turn out to be right or wrong on that point hardly matters. This will break the dam — governments will demand it from everyone. And by the time we find out it was a mistake, it will be way too late."

The Messages app on Apple devices will also get the new Communication Safety feature that will warn children and their parents. While this is still an excellent step to keep children off sexually explicit photos and demotivate them by alerting their parents every time they receive any content deemed explicit.

Both these tools will be available in updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.