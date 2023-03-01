iPhone users can now send iMessage, take calls directly from Windows PCs

iPhone users may not need to buy an expensive Mac anymore to enjoy seamless connectivity between their laptop and smartphone. As a part of the new Windows 11 update, iPhone users can send and receive messages, receive calls, and get notifications directly on the PC. This could be done by linking the iPhone and Windows PC via the updated Phone Link desktop app by Microsoft. The desktop app comes pre-installed on Windows PCs, and so far, it has only allowed Android users to sync their phone to the laptop.

How to link iPhone with Windows 11 PC

Currently, only users on the Windows Insider (beta channel) programme can test the feature. In a blog post, Microsoft says, "We are beginning this preview with a small percentage of Insiders at first throughout this week, which means not all Insiders will see the preview right away. We will increase the availability of the preview to more Insiders over time and based on feedback we receive with this first set of Insiders."

Otherwise, users already on the Insider programme need to ensure they are using Phone Link app version 1.23012.169.0 and higher.

If you have access, the Phone Link app will display an "iPhone" option. After selecting iPhone, users will need to establish a connection via Bluetooth. After this step, users will be prompted to scan a QR code. Once the pairing is complete, users will be asked to grant a set of permissions. Microsoft notes that this "is an important step in getting notifications and contacts to show correctly in Phone Link from your iPhone."

Phone Link for iOS features

The Phone Link app gets "basic" iOS support for calls, messages, and contacts. It means you will be notified directly through your Windows notifications, which may not be very fluid. The Phone Link for iOS does not support replying to group messages or sending media messages.

Microsoft has separately revealed that the Windows system sends messages back and forth via Bluetooth, and Apple turns them into iMessage if the receiver is using an iPhone. The updated Phone Link app won't offer a full conversation history. Moreover, Microsoft won't be using blue or green bubbles on the Phone Link app.

The updated Phone Link app won't display photos saved on iPhones. This is not the case with Android phones that are synced with the PC. However, Microsoft already offers the option to sync iCloud Photos into the native Windows Photos app.

As mentioned, Phone Link for iOS is available to select beta testers. Microsoft may roll out the feature with its next major Windows 11 update in late 2023.