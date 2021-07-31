iPhone users can now use UPI, RuPay, Netbanking for App Store payments

Apple users now have three new payments modes for App Store-related payments in India. Up until now, users were required to add their credit or debit card details to purchase app subscriptions, make in-app payments and more. But now Apple users can pay using their UPI account, RuPay and net banking. You can add details of your UPI account for monthly iCloud subscriptions, auto-renewal of paid apps and even use your wallet to buy new apps or get paid features in an app.

Several Apple iPhone users in India were notified by Apple about the inclusion of three new payments modes. "New ways to pay for the content you love. You can now use UPI, RuPay cards, and net banking to pay on the App Store." Apple in a separate page has detailed how users can add the new and more convenient payment modes. In order to see the new payment modes, users are required to update to the latest version of iOS, iPad, or macOS.

Here is how you can add a new payment mode to your iPhone, iPad

— Go to the Settings menu on your iPhone or iPad

— Tap on the Apple ID that appears at the top of the screen

— Select the Payment and Shipping option and enter your Apple ID credentials, as Apple will ask you to sign in.

— To add a new payment mode, tap on Add Payment Method

— Apple will guide you to add your UPI or RuPay details, follow the steps and fill up the details.

— You can also remove an existing payment method by tapping on the Edit option. You can add multiple payment modes to your Apple ID.

You can also add new payment modes using your MacBook. Here is how you can add RuPay or UPI to your account using Mac.

Go to the App Store and enter your Apple ID and password using the sign-in button.

Go to View Information and then tap on Manage Payments.

Tao on Add payments method and then Add payment. Following the same steps, you can add details of your UPI, Rupay or net banking account,

You can also add a new payment method by clicking on this link- https://learn.applepay.apple/indiapaymentmethods. Go to the Set-Up Now option and follow the steps to add a new payment mode to your Apple ID.