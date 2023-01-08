iPhone users can send invisible messages to friends on iMessage, here is how 

iPhones have a lot of features and sometimes the users take years to figure them out. One such feature that is tucked inside the iMessages app is the Invisible Ink. You may have been using an iPhone for years but may never have come across the features on iMessage. Using Invisible Ink you can send invisible messages to your friends who also have an Apple device. Not only can you send invisible messages to your friends, you can also animate your texts. Some of these features are missing in the popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and more.

Apple's iMessage app is a convenient messaging tool for people who have iOS devices. The messaging app comes loaded with tons of features that can make your texting experience fun. I recently came across the invisible ink feature on iMessage that can be used to hide the message before it's read. Along with that you can also send a message with Slam or Loud so that it appears to pop out. If you want a message to arrive softly without any drama, use Gentle so it arrives softly.

To use Invisible Ink on iMessage, simply follow these steps:

— Open a new or existing conversation, type a message or insert a photo or Memoji.

— Then touch and hold the upward arrow button that appears once you start typing in the chat box.

— Then tap the gray dots to preview different bubble effects.

— You will get different options to choose from. You can select from options including Slam, Loud, Gentle and Send it with invisible ink.

— Once you have selected how you want to send your message, you can tap on the upward arrow once again to send the message.

So, immediately after you send a message using invisible ink, it will be scribbled out. Meaning, anyone who is trying to peep at your screen or scrolling through your phone will not get to see the message immediately. The message will remain hidden for the sender and receiver. It will be visible only when you tap and hold on the message will it appear.

In addition to the Invisible Ink feature, iMessage also offers a range of other functions that can enhance your messaging experience. For example, you can send messages with handwritten notes, create and send digital touch messages, and use the built-in emoji keyboard to add personality to your texts. You can also use iMessage to share photos, videos, locations, and more with your friends and family.

