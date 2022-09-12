iPhone users getting iOS 16 update from today: check if your iPhone is in the list

Starting today, iPhone users will be able to upgrade to the latest iOS 16 software. Apple will begin rolling out iOS 16 software beginning today to iPhone 8 and later models. We believe the iOS 16 software update will happen in a phased manner, which simply means that if you still haven't received the update, wait for some more time as it will reach you soon, possibly in just a few days.

List of iPhones to get iOS 16

The good news is that Apple is pushing the iOS update to some of the old iPhone models as well. The list of eligible iPhones includes around 18 models. To be specific, the iOS 16 update is coming to iPhone 8 and all the latest devices, including the new iPhone SE edition.

Check out the full list of eligible iPhone models to get the latest iOS update below:

-iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhone X

-iPhone XR

-iPhone XS

-iPhone XS Max

-iPhone 11

-iPhone 11 Pro

-iPhone 11 Pro Max

-iPhone 12

-iPhone 12 mini

-iPhone 12 Pro

-iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone 13

-iPhone 13 mini

-iPhone 13 Pro

-iPhone 13 Pro Max

-iPhone SE (2020)

-iPhone SE (2022)

Notably, the entire iPhone 14 lineup comes iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The series includes four new models including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you have auto-update enabled, your eligible iPhone model will automatically get updated to the latest iOS version. Otherwise, you can simply head over to the Settings app on your iPhone, go to the software section, and check if there's a new software update available. Now, before installing the update, ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi network. You must also ensure to back up all your data before installing the update.