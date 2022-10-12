iPhone users in India will have to wait for more than 2 months to use 5G

iPhones are yet to get 5G connectivity, even though Apple smartphones support the cellular option. Airtel said that its 5G network would come to compatible iPhones once Apple updates the software. Apple has reportedly offered a timeline and said the OTA (over-the-air) update would roll out in December 2022. By then, Airtel 5G may also expand to other circles, that is, beyond the eight cities where it is rolling out right now. Airtel began rolling out 5G, which it calls 5G Plus, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

In a statement to The Economic Times, Apple said, "We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December".

Apple introduced 5G connectivity on iPhone 12 and above. Currently in India, Airtel and Jio are testing 5G services in select cities. Jio has not officially clarified whether iPhones need to push out an update to support its 5G services. India Today Tech has reached out to Apple for details, but a reply is still awaited from the company.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications has released a memo inviting 30 participants. In the meeting, the government will ask participants, which include phone makers, chip makers, electronics manufacturing service providers and many industry associations, for updates related to the 5G rollout in India. It appears the government has also invited Apple to the meeting to get an update about the 5G connection on iPhones.

Days after officially launching 5G in India, Airtel updated its website revealing a list of smartphones awaiting a software update to support its 5G services. The site highlights that compatible Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Oppo phones in India are 5G ready. Whereas, OnePlus is yet to update the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Nord 2. Samsung is also yet to update a bunch of phones including its erstwhile flagship - Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 3.