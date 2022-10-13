iPhone users will soon be able to sync iCloud photos with Windows 11 PC

Microsoft, at its Surface-focused event last night, launched a bunch of eye-catching hardware. However, the company also announced a big update that would cheer several iPhone users with Windows PC. It announced that Apple's iCloud storage service would integrate with the Photos app in Windows 11. It essentially means that users would be able to view iPhone photos and videos on Windows PC's Photos app after syncing data from iCloud. The feature is available to Windows testers on the Insider Programme.

Until now, users had multiple options to view iPhone photos on a Windows PC, but the options weren't seamless. For instance, Windows users could download a copy of their iCloud Photos using the iCloud for Windows app. But the latest development would mean the experience would be much more seamless - similar to what users with Mac experience.

Although the update may seem small, the development is significant as the two companies have been at odds for years. In the early 2000s, Microsoft popularised the PC vs Mac debate through a series of ads. Apple had retaliated to Microsoft's ad with its "Get a Mac" campaign. The rivalry got bitter again last year when Microsoft was promoting its Surface devices and asked users to leave Macs as Windows PCs are better for gaming and productivity.

Speaking more about the update, CNET quoting Microsoft, notes, "For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together. We're making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices."

Microsoft also announced that desktop Apple TV and Apple Music apps would be available on Windows PCs next year. The duo will be available to download on the Microsoft Store. Notably, the Apple Music app is now available to Xbox users.