iPhone X Face ID not working? Apple will repair it without replacing the whole phone

Apple is expanding its Face ID repair program to the iPhone X now. The program, announced in March this year, repairs Face ID on iPhone XS and newer iPhones without replacing the whole device. So, if you own an iPhone X and the face ID of it is not working properly, Apple will repair it without replacing the entire device, which was the case earlier.

Earlier, to fix a broken Face ID, Apple had to swap the entire device with a new-looking refurbished replacement. This option looked like a good deal if the user had an AppleCare warranty, which is unlikely for an iPhone X user, since the device was discontinued in 2018. This also means that a full replacement of the iPhone X would cost around $549, roughly around Rs 42,000. Currently, there's no mention of how much the TrueDepth camera replacement would cost.

As per a new report from MacRumors, Apple and the authorized repair store will now be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone X without requiring a full-on replacement. The update comes after Apple's recent shift to offer a TrueDepth Camera service option that fixes the face unlock of iPhone XS and newer models much more easily and at a lower cost. Initially, the company didn't include the 2017 iPhone X model.

The program also made it easier for third-party repair shops to fix displays without breaking the Face ID. Repairing just the Face ID component proves to be difficult since it is a fairly complex system. It involves four components -- a flood illuminator, a dot projector, a "TrueDepth" front camera, and an IR camera. However, if any of these components malfunction, the user could lose the face unlock feature and have to resort to a passcode to unlock the phone.

The new repair option makes true sense since replacing the entire unit can prove wasteful on the supply-chain front and also make the data transfer processor cumbersome, especially if one is not paying for Apple's iCloud backup subscription.

