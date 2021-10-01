iPhone XR at Rs 14,901 discount in Amazon Great Indian Festival is the deal you should not miss

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is starting this week for Prime members and on Sunday, for the rest of the customers. Among the various deals and offers, some of which are already live now, is the amazing deal on the iPhone XR. Apple's iPhone XR was launched back in 2018, alongside the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. It was the most affordable phone to come with a notch back then, along with a slew of powerful hardware. And because of that kind of hardware mix, Apple's iPhone XR is still a good phone - good enough to buy during the sale.

Let us talk about the deal now, and then I will get to talking about why buying the iPhone XR makes sense even now.

So, Amazon has put out a banner on its website ahead of the sale, revealing the price at which the iPhone XR will be available. It is Rs 32,999 for the iPhone XR, down from the listed price of Rs 47,900. This means you could buy the iPhone XR at a discount of Rs 14,901, which is huge. And that is not all. Amazon will give you extra discounts if you choose to use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, or even go for EMI payments. This would probably be a discount of at least Rs 1,500, so the effective price will become Rs 31,499.

There will be exchange offers, as well, on the iPhone XR during the sale. You can further bring down the cost by using this, in case you have an old phone that you want to sell. Amazon's value for old phones is often a little less than what platforms like Cashify can give you for your phone, so choose wisely which platform you want to sell the phone on. Also, Apple has discontinued the iPhone XR on its online store, so you do not have a lot of options for the trade-in.

Now that the deal on the iPhone XR is out of our way, let us talk about why the iPhone XR is a good phone to buy for that price.

Well, first, the iPhone XR follows Apple's notch design with a large screen, so you are not going to feel that your phone is outdated when you are among your friends who have the iPhone 12, or, heck, the iPhone 13. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display also supports Dolby Vision, something that is not common at the price it is going to be available for.

The next thing is the processor, which might be three years old but still better than what you get on most Android phones. The phone can easily handle games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire MAX without a hiccup. Needless to say, everyday tasks are a breeze on the iPhone XR. And because the iPhone XR is eligible for the iOS 15 upgrade, it is going to feel like new. The iPhone XR is going to support at least the next two to three software upgrades, so you are covered for the future.

The iPhone XR's cameras include a 12-megapixel sensor on the back and a 7-megapixel sensor on the front. The photos are not only well-detailed, but they can outsmart the cameras of many other Android phones at this price. The iPhone XR is also a device that has a good battery life when compared with other iPhone devices from a few previous generations. It has got waterproofing capabilities and wireless charging, which are premium features to have on your phone.

You will enjoy using the iPhone XR, even though it may be only a little behind in terms of some features from the current-generation iPhone 13. But, for the price of Rs 32,999 - or even less - the iPhone XR is a steal deal.