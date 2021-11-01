iPhones are better if you want to resale your phone within two years, says study

A new report has thrown some light on phone depreciation amounts 12 and 24 months after they are released. The UK-based report claims that the iPhone 12 Pro was the best phone in terms of managing to retain its value the best in the six months after release, dropping by just 32 per cent in the said period.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lost over 50 per cent of its value in the first six months, which means if you bought a Samsung phone for Rs 100,000, then after six months, its value is less than Rs 50,000. The report by musicMagpie also compares 5G-enabled Apple and Samsung phones. It notes that the iPhone 12 series with 5G support retains a higher value than 5G-enabled Samsung phones.

"Apple 5G-enabled models on average lose just 38 per cent of their value six months from release, compared to Samsung 5G-enabled models which lose a much higher 62 per cent," the report adds.

It further adds that iPhones, on average, lose 41 per cent of their value in the 12 months after they are released and 60 per cent by the end of a standard 24-month contract period. Samsung phones, on the contrary, lose 64 per cent of their value in the 12 months after launch, while this goes up to 77 per cent after 24 months, the Annual Phone Depreciation Report 2021 said.

Annual Phone Depreciation Report 2021

The report has also taken phones from Google, OnePlus, and Huawei apart from Apple and Samsung to find out how much money consumers typically lose in a lifetime through mistimed trade-ins.

Talking about OnePlus phones, the report says that OnePlus phones lose 78 per cent of their value on average after 24 months and Google Pixel phones an average of 83 per cent in 24 months after their release. Furthermore, as per the report, Huawei smartphones depreciate the quickest compared to Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google phones.

The report has also shared rough value lost in the first year after release, where the iPhones lose the least value after 12 months of release. The list of iPhones includes iPhone 11 to iPhone 7. Talking about phones losing the most value after 12 months are Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei P20, OnePlus 8, Samsung Flip, and OnePlus 8 Pro after 12 months of release.



"The 10 phones which held the most of their value at 12 months are all iPhones - making them the better investment for people who are likely to trade their device back in every year to upgrade," the report adds. OnePlus 7T was the next best smartphone that saw value dropping to 50 per cent after the first 12 months on sale.

It also points out that ultra-premium phones at roughly Rs 102,000 and more on average lost around 50 per cent in value in the first six months, while premium phones at approximately Rs 61,500 and more lose an average of 54 per cent, while the phones priced at around Rs 60,000 lose 62 per cent six months after release.