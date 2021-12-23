iPhones are the most shipped 5G phones worldwide beating Xiaomi and Samsung phones

Apple is still leading the 5G phone shipments around the globe. A new report states that all 5G iPhone models constitute 25 per cent share of the global 5G smartphone market. With this, Apple ranks at the top of the 5G smartphone market, followed by Xiaomi in second place and Samsung in the third position.

The numbers have been shared in a new report by Strategy Analytics. The report once again ascertains that iPhone is the best-selling 5G phone in the world. Apple's phones lead the category even though the tech major introduced 5G support on its phones only last year, way after other OEMs.

Apple brought 5G support to its iPhone lineup with the iPhone 12 series that debuted last year. Within two weeks of its launch, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro became the two best-selling 5G smartphones in the world. As is clear from the new Strategy Analytics report, this dominance of Apple is still continuing in the segment.

Apple is followed by Xiaomi, which has seen its growth in the 5G smartphone segment dipping in the third quarter of 2021. Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, explained that Xiaomi's steep growth was cut short by Samsung's resurgence in Europe and Oppo's growth in China. This led to a slow demand for Xiaomi's 5G smartphone offerings both within its home country and outside.

Samsung, meanwhile, managed to edge out Oppo to grab the third place in global 5G phone shipments in quarter 3, 2021. Samsung's broad portfolio of 5G devices, ranging from mid-range offerings to its premium foldable phones, all saw a significant demand through the three months.

Honor's rapid rise

After Oppo at fourth, Vivo ranked fifth on the list shared by Strategy Analytics. However, the fastest growth was recorded by Honor, as it registered a quarter-over-quarter increase of 194 per cent. This was made possible by its disassociation with former parent firm Huawei.

Huawei had been facing severe restrictions in the U.S. and was just last month, banned from getting approval for network equipment licenses in the country after US President Joe Biden signed a law. Since Honor has now been sold to a consortium by Huawei and it has no stakes in it, these restrictions do not apply to the company anymore.

Honor thus got back its access to smartphone essentials that people usually look for. This included Google Mobile Services (GMS) and physical components like 5G chips from Qualcomm. Honor was quick to monetise the freedom and was able to record its best-ever quarter in a long time.