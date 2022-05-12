iPhones could come with USB Type C port starting with iPhone 15 next year

Most Android smartphone manufacturers have almost ditched micro USB in favour of USB Type C port for charging and data transfer. A new report now suggests that Apple is also moving in that direction. As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will launch the iPhone with USB Type C next year.

As per past reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant was supposed to ditch the lightning port this year with the iPhone 14 series, but the new report suggests a different story. Kuo now says that according to his survey, Apple will switch to USB Type C for iPhones by the second half of 2023, which is when the iPhone 15 is expected to release.

Kuo highlights that the switch will help iPhones deliver faster charging speeds and data transfer rates. The analyst, though, believes that the final spec details will totally depend on iOS support for the standard charging port.

The report and Apple's decision to ditch the lightning charging port comes a few days after the EU passed legislation that forces all manufacturers to adopt USB Type C charging ports for all phones. Most Android phone manufacturers have already switched to the Type C port, which makes Apple the last one to join the race. With iPhones moving to USB Type C port it will also make it easier for data transfer between iPhones and Android phones. It will also make it easy for users, as they will be able to charge all their phones without having to spend extra on getting the lightning cable for iPhones.

iPhone 14 coming soon

Apple is currently working on the iPhone 14 series, which could include 4 models in total. These variants are likely to be the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini model, which reportedly has been impacting the sales of the iPhone SE (2022). So, there will be no mini this year.

The tech company usually launches its flagship iPhone models around September and the same could be followed this year as well. Some reports, though, suggest that there could be some delay in the launch due to restrictions and lockdown in China amid rising COVID cases in the country.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T India launch date confirmed: Check expected price, specifications

Also Read | Over 800 WhiteHat Jr employees reportedly resign when asked to work from office

Also Read | Jack Dorsey says he does not want to be the CEO of Twitter again