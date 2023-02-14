iPhones, iPads and Macs getting surprising software updates with some security fixes: What's new

Apple is rolling out a new software update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The latest iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 iterations fix some bugs that iPhone, iPad, and Mac users spotted after the last software update. Additionally, the new macOS Ventura 13.2.1 update addresses a security hole in WebKit that has been "actively exploited" by attackers. Apple says if the exploit is not mitigated, it leads to arbitrary code execution, and hackers could gain access to the system.

How to check software updates on iPhones, iPad, and Macs

On the iPhone, users can head to Settings > General > Software update. The new iOS 16.3.1 is 331MB in size. On iPads, users can follow a similar method to manually check system updates on the tablet.

The new iOS updates are available for eligible smartphones globally. Similar to iOS 16.0 which was introduced last year, iOS 16.3.1 is available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone SE (2nd generation).

On Mac, users need to select the Apple menu on the top left and choose System Settings or System Preferences. System Settings, click General on the left side of the window. Then click Software Update on the right. If you choose System Preferences, click Software Update in the window.

New features with latest software updates

The new updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs do not add new features but mainly fix known issues. Apple says iOS 16.3.1 "provides important bug fixes and security updates." It fixes an iCloud issue and Siri's Find My requests error. The update optimises crash detection for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. However, 9to5Mac reports, that some Google Photos users with an iPhone are facing an error. More details from the company are awaited.

On the other hand, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 addresses a bunch of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). These vulnerabilities were impacting WebKit, Apple Shortcuts, and Kernel.

The new updates come nearly three weeks after Apple rolled out iOS 16.3 for iPhones. The last software version included support for the newly launched HomePod (2nd-generation) and external security keys to enable 2FA (two-factor authentification). The iOS 16.3 update also carried a new Unity wallpaper to honour Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the US.