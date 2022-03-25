IPL 2022 matches to livestream on Disney+ Hotstar: Plans, price in India, how to buy a subscription

The IPL or Indian Premier League 2022 is all set to begin on March 26 with a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

All IPL matches will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar and also the JioTV app. So, if you are a cricket fan and do not own a TV or a cable connection, subscribe to a Disney+ Hotstar plan to match all IPL plans.

Disney+ Hotstar plans in India full list

Disney+ Hotstar offers three subscription plans in India, including a Super pack, Premium yearly pack, and Premium monthly plan.

- Disney+ Hotstar Rs 299 plan offers access to all movies, live sports, TV, specials for four devices at a time for a month. It offers 4K or 2160 pixels video quality and Dolby 5.1 support. Movies, shows, sports or any other content streamed with this plan comes with Ad-free experience.

- Disney+ Hotstar Rs 899 plan offers access to all movies, live sports, TV, specials for two devices at a time for a year. It offers Full HD or 1080 pixels video quality and Dolby 5.1 support. Subscribers do not get Ad-free experience with this plan.

- Disney+ Hotstar Rs 1499 plan offers access to all movies, live sports, TV, specials for four devices at a time for a year. It offers 4K or 2160 pixels video quality and Dolby 5.1 support. Movies, shows, sports or any other content streamed with this plan comes with Ad-free experience.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription

To subscribe to one of the three Disney+ Hotstar plans, you can head directly to the official website or click here.

If you do not wish to pay for a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can opt for Jio, Vi or Airtel plans that offer free access to the OTT platform. Check the list of Jio and Airtel plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions for a year.