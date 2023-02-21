IPL 2023 will stream in 4K resolution for free on JioCinema: Here is everything you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin soon and the first match is all set to take place on March 31. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the IPL cricket matches will be live-streamed via its JioCinema app and the good news is that one will also be able to watch the matches online in 4K resolution (UltraHD). Reliance Jio will be providing the content in high-resolution for free.

Until now, users had to buy or have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to stream IPL in India and this was not available for everyone. Hence, telecom operators like Jio and Airtel offered prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription to let people watch IPL matches without spending extra on the membership.

The first match will be between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Those who have seen the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature might be aware of the fact that the JioCinema app allows people to switch between multiple camera angles to let them watch matches from different angles for better convenience and experience. The same will also be the case for IPL matches. Though, a lot of people had issues streaming FIFA World Cup on the first day considering the app was not able to handle the high load. Users were witnessing lag and freezing issues on the first day of the match.