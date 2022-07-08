iQOO 10 design officially teased, iQOO 10 Pro to feature 200W fast charging

iQOO 10 series launch event will be hosted on July 19. The company is expected to launch two new flagship Android smartphones at the event, namely the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the company has officially revealed the design of the iQOO 10 Pro.

The iQOO 10 Pro will come in two colours. One of the two colours is the White BMW Legend Edition, which has red, blue and black coloured stripes on the right side of the rear panel. The other colour has a dual-tone rear in black.

Both colour options have a huge camera island. Sitting on the left side of the island is a rectangular camera module. The iQOO 10 Pro camera setup will include three sensors. As per rumours, the phone will have a 50MP main camera with gimbal-like stabilisation. The other sensor will be a 50MP ultrawide camera.

We can also expect the Pro model to feature a 14.6MP portrait-telephoto camera. The text on the camera module confirms that the phone will have 40x zoom support. We can expect this to be a mix of digital and optical zoom. The LED flash is located inside the camera module.

The area below the camera island has a matte finish. The images also confirm that the phone's power and volume buttons will be on the right edge, whereas the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille will be at the bottom edge.

The teaser also confirms that the iQOO 10 Pro has a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. In addition to this, the teaser video on Weibo reveals that the phone has 200W fast charging support. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is expected to offer 120W fast charging support.

iQOO 10 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The vanilla iQOO 10 is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Both phones will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. While the vanilla model will feature a Full HD+ resolution, the iQOO 10 Pro will come with a 2K resolution. Both devices will run Android 12 out of the box. The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to pack a 4700 mAh battery under the hood. It will weigh about 216 grams and measure 194.9 x 75.5 x 9.5mm.