iQOO 10 design renders leaked, to sport triple-camera setup with gimbal stabilisation

iQOO 10 design renders have leaked. The new flagship Android smartphone from iQOO is expected to launch in July. The iQOO 10 series launch date is unknown at the time of writing this. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak by tipster Ice Universe has revealed the rear panel design of the vanilla iQOO 10.

According to the leaked design renders, the iQOO 10 will sport a huge camera island on the back. The design is somewhat similar to the Vivo X70 Pro Plus 5G, which was launched last year in India. The rear panel's camera island is divided into two parts. The left portion of the module has a triple-camera setup and an LED flash. Like the X70 Pro Plus 5G, the right side of the camera island has the Gimbal Stabilisation branding.

The area below the camera module has a textured finish. Ice Universe did not reveal the front panel design of the iQOO 10.

Some key iQOO 10 specifications have leaked in the past. According to the leaked details, the upcoming iQOO flagship will come with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. Details about the other two sensors are unknown at the moment.

The phone will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. It will feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO will launch the phone with a hole-punch display, which is likely to be positioned at the top centre.

Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to support 120W fast charging out of the box. It is likely to pack the same 4700 mAh battery.

Other details of the device remain unknown at the moment. iQOO has not confirmed the iQOO 10 series launch date yet. The company is also expected to launch the iQOO 10 Pro, which will launch with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 200W fast charging support, according to the rumour mill.