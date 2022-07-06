iQOO 10 series launch date confirmed, to feature dual-tone design

iQOO 10 series launch date has been announced. The Vivo sub-brand will launch its new flagship smartphones in China on July 19. iQOO is expected to launch two new smartphones in the iQOO 10 series, which include the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro.

A teaser uploaded on iQOO's Weibo account suggests that the phone will sport a dual-tone design. The teaser image also reveals a protruding camera module design. The design language could be common for both models, the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro.

The design renders of the iQOO 10 have leaked in the past. It is said to sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera island is quite huge and similar to the Vivo X70 Pro+. The area below the camera module will have a textured surface.

At the front, the device will sport a hole-punch display. The cutout is at the top centre of the display for the 32MP front camera.

According to rumours, the iQOO 10 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the vanilla model will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Both phones are expected to sport a 50MP main camera with gimbal-like stabilisation support.

The iQOO 10 Pro is also rumoured to support a whopping fast 200W charging tech out of the box, whereas the standard iQOO 10 will feature 120W fast charging.

At the front, the two iQOO smartphones are likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The Pro variant is likely to come with a 2K display, whereas the vanilla iQOO 10 will feature a Full HD+ display.

The iQOO 10 series India launch date is unknown. iQOO will launch the iQOO 9T later this month in India. The phone will feature the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.