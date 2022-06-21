iQOO 10 specifications leaked, tipped to launch in July

iQOO 10 series is expected to launch soon. A new leak suggests that the iQOO 10 series could debut in China in July itself. Ahead of the official launch details, some key specs of the vanilla iQOO 10 have surfaced online.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has listed the specifications of the vanilla iQOO flagship smartphone. He claims that the device could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It will have features like a 120Hz refresh rate support, DC Dimming, etc. The screen is likely to sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. One can expect the phone to offer up to 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO 10 is also said to feature a 50MP camera sensor, which will be 1/1.5-inch in size. While the tipster did not reveal details of the other sensors, one can expect the phone to feature an ultrawide camera and a portrait telephoto camera.

The vanilla iQOO 10 is also said to feature support for 120W fast charging out of the box. The battery capacity is unknown at the moment. It is possible that the iQOO 10 might pack the same 4700 mAh battery found in the iQOO 9. Some details of the iQOO 10 Pro have leaked as well. It will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 65W fast wireless charging and 200W wired fast charging.

The iQOO 9 series was recently launched in India, where the company unveiled the iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro.