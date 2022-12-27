iQOO 11 5G: All you need to know ahead of January 10 launch

The new year is fast approaching, and so are the latest smartphone launches. And one of the first smartphone launches of 2023, one of the first flagship smartphone launches of 2023, is a phone from iQOO. We are talking about the iQOO 11 5G. And for those who don't know, the iQOO 11 series was recently only launched in China, and ahead of the India launch, we do have a specific idea about what to expect. Read on to find out more about the upcoming iQOO 11 5G.

The iQOO 11 is all set to launch in India on January 10, and the date has been officially confirmed by iQOO. In fact, the official landing page of the iQOO 11 Jan 10 launch is live on Amazon, giving a very good idea of what to expect. And, going by the top image on the Amazon landing page, it is confirmed the iQOO 11 Legend aka the BMW stripe colourway is definitely coming, with a beautiful leather sort of finish at the rear. Now, the phone does come in a green and black colour in China, and similarly, more colours are expected for the Indian market as well.

Of course, the similarities between the Indian and Chinese variants of the iQOO 11 do not end, as more or less, expect the specifications to be the same. But speaking of confirmed specs for the Indian variant, the biggest tidbit is that the iQOO 11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. And that's not all, as the phone will apparently be the first phone to launch in India with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset. Additionally, for sustained performance under heavy loads, and better thermal management, there's also going to be a vapour chamber liquid cooling system inside the phone. iQOO is even boasting the 1.3M+ Antutu score, and if this kind of number is anything to go by, this one is indeed turning out to be a beast.

And by the way, being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is not the only India first that the iQOO 11 will achieve, as the phone is also confirmed to launch with an E6 AMOLED flat display, again an India first, with QHD+ resolution. Also, if the Chinese variant is to be considered, the Indian variant could also very well feature a 144Hz refresh rate. For comparison with an E5 AMOLED panel, an E6 AMOLED can touch a peak brightness of 1800 nits, all while being more power efficient than its predecessor. Other than this, the Amazon listing also confirms that the iQOO 11 will feature 120W fast charging, and again, going by the Chinese variant, the Indian variant might as well feature a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of software, the iQOO 11 comes with OriginOS 3 atop Android 13 in China, but expect the Indian variant to feature the latest version of Funtouch OS atop Android 13.

On to the optics, the iQOO 11 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS, and this is going to be the GN5 sensor. The Chinese variant of the phone also gives the idea that the other two sensors at the rear could be a 13MP telephoto lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. While the front could come with a 16MP selfie snapper. The iQOO 11 will also feature Vivo's V2 graphics chip for better image and video quality.

Finally, expect to see the iQOO 11 in multiple variants with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. And in terms of pricing, iQOO has confirmed that the starting price of the phone will be in the realm of Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, as the company is very serious about undercutting the OnePlus 11 in terms of pricing. Now, as for the iQOO 11 Pro, that phone, at least for now, is not coming to India. I mean, it could launch in the country sometime later, but going by iQOO's CEO, as for January 10th, the iQOO 11 Pro is not launching.

And that is everything that you need to know about the iQOO 11 5G ahead of its official launch on January 10. Let us know your thoughts about this phone, and what its current starting price will be.