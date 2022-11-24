iQOO 11 5G official renders reveal design and key features ahead of December 2 launch

The iQOO 11 is all set to launch in two countries soon and ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has teased the design of its premium 5G phone. The device will remind one of the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone because of the similarity in design. The official images also revealed some of the key features of the iQOO 11. Here is everything we know so far about the new iQOO phone and its India debut.

The official renders have confirmed that the device will be offered in a white color finish with BMW Motorsport-inspired stripes. This has been present on almost all the older versions and the company has mostly changed the placement and shape of the rear camera module.

It also seems to have a leather finish at the back, as per renders. It is currently unknown whether the company will have a leather finish on all the models. The company is expected to announce two variants, including iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro and a Pro Legend model.

The render also confirmed that the new iQOO 5G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is unknown whether all the models will use the same chipset under the hood. The standard model has support for 120W fast charging and the higher-end model in the series has 200W charging tech, which is something that the render is hinting at. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will be backed by Vivo's in-house V2 chip for better image processing. The rest of the details are still unknown.

The rumour mill claims that one of the iQOO 11 phones will feature a 6.78-inch display that will operate QHD+ resolution. It will feature an E6 AMOLED display that will reportedly refresh at 144Hz. Under the hood, we may get to see a typical 5,000mAh battery. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel sensor at the back, along with two other cameras.

The iQOO 11 is first coming to China and Malaysia on December 2. It is then expected to make its global debut. While the company is yet to confirm the launch timeline for the global debut, the device is tipped to come to India in January next year. This basically means that the 5G phone launch could arrive just after a month.