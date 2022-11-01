iQOO 11 5G phone key specs leak online, could launch in India as iQOO 10

The iQOO 11 is soon expected to launch in China and it is then tipped to arrive in India. The device could either be announced in November or December in the Chinese market, as per leaks. Ahead of the launch, some of the specifications have been leaked online by Digital Chat Station. The iQOO 11 is said to come with a flagship chipset, support for 100W fast charge, and more. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming iQOO 11.

The cited source suggests that the IQOO 11 will feature a Samsung display. The AMOLED panel will reportedly refresh at 144Hz. The display could operate at QHD resolution that is something that people get on high-end phones. It will likely have a typical punch-hole display design. Don't expect to see a new design anytime soon on Android phones. But, by next year, the Android manufacturers are expected to offer the Dynamic Island feature that Apple introduced this year with its iPhone 14 Pro models.

Coming back to the specs leak of the iQOO 11, the 5G phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be used by many flagship phones in 2023. It is tipped to come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage option for faster speeds. Most iQOO smartphones are targeted at gamers and it seems that the iQOO 11 won't be any different, given the specs it will have.

The leak also claims that the upcoming phone from iQOO will come with support for 100W fast charging tech. The company will likely pack a charger in the box. It is unknown whether there will be support for wireless charging too. It is also unclear if this one will have an IP water resistant rating, considering the iQOO 11 will be a flagship phone. It is said to come with at least 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

When will iQOO 11 launch in India?

The iQOO 11 isn't expected to launch in India this year, considering the brand unveiled the iQOO 9 in January this year. The series includes three models such as iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE. Later, the brand also took the wraps off the iQOO 9T, which is a rebranded version of the iQOO 10 that was announced in China in July this year. Now, the company is believed to launch the iQOO 11 as iQOO 10 in the Indian market.

The iQOO 10 series could be made available in India at the same time when the iQOO 9 series was launched and that is in January. But, all this is just a speculation. The company is yet to make any official announcement related to the launch of this premium phone.