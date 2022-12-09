iQOO 11 5G with triple rear cameras confirmed to launch in India soon

iQOO has officially teased the launch of iQOO 11 5G in India. On its official India website, iQoo has showcased the design, and we can notice a triple camera system on the back. The company is continuing its partnership with BMW, as the phone features the distinct BMW red, black, and blue colours on the back. Notably, the iQoo 11 has already debuted in China, and the India variant will likely share the same specifications.

It means that the upcoming iQOO 11 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display by Samsung with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The display will also offer 3200x1440 pixels (QHD+) resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO has used Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that would offer a performance boost over the last-gen model. Since it is the vanilla model, the charging speed is capped at 120W for a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro model supports 200W fast charging, though its launch details in India remain unclear.

The rear camera system on the iQOO 11 includes an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 13-megapixel snapper with a 2x optical zoom lens. These cameras are powered by a Vivo V2 ISP chip. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter.

We learn more about the smartphone in the coming days and iQOO is yet to announce the iQOO 11 5G's India launch date. Pricing could be higher as electronics around the world are getting more expensive due to supply chain issues. For instance, the iQOO 9T currently costs Rs 54,999 and the new iQoo 11 is available in select markets for roughly Rs 70,100 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. That means the iQoo 11 for the Indian smartphone market could be priced over Rs 60,000, though it is just speculation at this point.