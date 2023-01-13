iQOO 11 first sale in India today: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

iQOO 11 first sale in India today: Price, specifications

After a series of speculations, iQOO has unveiled the much-anticipated iQOO 11 in India. The latest offering by the Vivo-sub brand has become the first flagship device in India to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company claims that the processor boosts the performance of the phone by almost 20 per cent as compared to the previous generation 8+ Gen 1. In addition to the blazing fast performance, the iQOO 11 also comes with interesting camera specs, a 2K E6 AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and Vivo's proprietary V2 imaging chip to boost the camera and the gaming experience.

Talking about the new launch, Nipun Marya, CEO – iQOO India said, "At iQOO, our endeavor is to bring the latest mobile technologies and high-performance features to our consumers which makes them future-ready. We are excited to bring our first flagship product of this year, the iQOO 11 which offers premium design, flagship specifications and best performance. We will continue our quest for meaningful innovations that revolve around user experience to bring exceptional products and services in the future."

iQOO 11: Price and availability

iQOO 11 has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, whereas the 16GB+256GB comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999. However with bank offers, the phone can be purchased at Rs 51,999 and Rs 56,999. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1000 during Prime Early access sale, which starts on January 12. Non-Prime users can buy the device on Amazon and iQOO stores starting January 13. The iQOO 11 has been launched in two colour variants including the Legend and the Alpha variants.



iQOO 11: Specifications



iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is the first in the segment to use the 2K E6 Panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. In addition, you get to expand the virtual RAM by 8GB. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB variant with 256GB of storage.

In terms of the optics, the iQOO 11 features a triple camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 lens, accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper to capture spotless selfies. Interestingly, the iQOO 11 has been equipped with a dedicated V2 imaging chip which enhances the low-light photography as well the gaming performance of the smartphone.

The V2 chip boosts frame rate and consumes less power. To further enhance the gaming performance, the iQOO 11 also features dual x-linear motor which enhances the gaming performance.As far as the battery is concerned, the iQOO 11 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.