iQOO 11 launched in India: Top specs, price, features and everything you need to know

The premium smartphone market in India got a boost with the launch of the iQOO 11. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, the iQOO 11 is being dubbed as the world's fastest phone. It is also the first phone in India to get Qualcomm's flagship processor. In addition to blazing fast, the iQOO 11 also boasts 2K E6 AMOLED panel, 120W fast charging support, along with Vivo's V2 chip, that enhances the gaming performance of the smartphone and boosts low-light photo photography.

iQOO has claimed that its latest flagship phone has scored 1323820 on Antutu. The phone also comes with UFS 4.0, which helps in boosting app start speed, cache speed and transfer speed of large files.

Talking about the launch, Nipun Marya, CEO – iQOO India said, "At iQOO, our endeavor is to bring the latest mobile technologies and high-performance features to our consumers, which makes them future-ready. We are excited to bring our first flagship product of this year, the iQOO 11 which offers premium design, flagship specifications and the best performance. We will continue our quest for meaningful innovations that revolve around user experience to bring exceptional products and services in the future."

Let us take a look at the top specs of the iQOO 11

Display: iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 144Hz and HDR10+.

Processor: iQOO 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The smartphone is the first to bring Qualcomm's flagship processor to India

RAM: The iQOO 11 comes with up to 16GB of RAM. Additionally, users also get up to 8GB of virtual RAM.



Storage: The iQOO 11 comes with a maximum storage of up to 256GB.

Software: The iQOO 11 runs on Android 13 with FunTouchOS on top.

Rear camera: iQOO 11 features a triple camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 lens, accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.



Front camera: The iQOO 11 features a 16-megapixel front camera.

Battery: The iQOO 11 houses a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.



Top features of iQOO 11

iQOO 11 comes with a bunch of features. It is best suited for gamers as the phone comes with an in-house V2 imaging chip that enhances the gaming as well as low-light photography. The phone also comes with dual x-linear motors that boosts the haptic feedback. A gamer can use four fingers to play the game instead of two. Other than that, there are various cutsomisations and settings that can be applied while playing games. You can even put the call on hold if you are in the middle of an intense gaming session.



The iQOO 11 also gets a supermoon feature that is designed to capture moon shots. It is supported wth 30x zoom.



iQOO 11: Price in India



iQOO 11 has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, whereas the 16GB+256GB comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999. However, with bank offers, the phone can be purchased at Rs 51,999 and Rs 56,999. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1000 during the Prime Early access sale, which starts on January 12. Non-Prime users can buy the device on Amazon and iQOO stores starting January 13. The iQOO 11 has been launched in two colour variants including the Legend and the Alpha variants.