iQOO 11 launching in Jan 2023 will be priced aggressively, compete with OnePlus 11

New phones from brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, and many others are set to launch in India in early 2023. Phones like the OnePlus 11 5G and iQOO 11 are coming in January and February, respectively, and are tipped to be priced aggressively and compete with one another. Earlier this week, OnePlus 11 price leaked and now iQOO has revealed the price range of the iQOO 11.

Firstly, the iQOO 11 is all set to go official on January 10 while the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled on February 7. Ahead of the official launch, iQOO has revealed that in India the upcoming iQOO 11 5G will start at a price range between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000. Now, if the iQOO 11 is priced somewhere around Rs 60,000, the upcoming OnePlus 11 will also be unveiled in a similar price range.

While the company is yet to confirm the price of the iQOO 11, it has revealed some of the key details already. The company has already confirmed the phone's availability. The iQOO 11 will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website and iQOO official website. The phone will be launched in two colour options -- Alpha and Legend.

Now, in addition to the iQOO 11, the company will unveil the Pro model, dubbed the iQOO 11 Pro 5G.

iQOO 11 specifications

The iQOO 11 is already available in China and the same model is expected to be unveiled in India next month. So, this also means that the specs of the Chinese and the Indian models will be more or less the same.

The smartphone comes packed with a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED 2K display with 1440x3200 pixels resolution, HDR10+ support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage.

On the camera front, the iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery also offers a reverse charging feature, the company revealed. Some of the other features include -- an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock for security purposes.