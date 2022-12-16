iQOO 11 Pro launch delayed in India; details here

iQOO launched its newest flagship series - the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro in China on December 8. Both the phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and now, the company is all set to bring the iQOO 11 to the Indian market on January 10, but the more premium iQOO 11 Pro will not be launching here on the same date.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the pro variant will not be coming to India immediately. The iQOO India CEO, in an interview, said that the Pro variant of the handset could arrive in the country at a future date.

The iQOO 11 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC and a V2 chip as well. The iQOO executive confirmed that it will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in India. This suggests that the Xiaomi 13, which is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, might launch in India at a later stage, the report added.

The iQOO 11 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1800 nits brightness, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The handset boots Android 13 with OriginOS custom skin out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

iQOO 11 Pro was priced at CNY 4,999 in China which is about Rs 59,000. Meanwhile, iQOO 11 starts from CNY 4,099, which is about Rs 49,000.