iQOO 11 spotted on Geekbench, tipped to launch in India next month

Several 5G smartphones are expected to launch by the end of this month or by December. One of them is tipped to be the iQOO 11. It is said to come to India next month, which is something that tipster Abhishek Yadav is claiming on Twitter. This could be possible because iQOO 11 has received some of the certifications and it was recently spotted on the IMEI database. The listing suggests that the handset will be called iQOO 10 in India.

The iQOO 10, which was launched in China earlier this year, didn't make it to the Indian market and the company announced the iQOO 9T with similar specifications. The iQOO 11 is first expected to launch in China this year. It has now made an appearance on the Geekbench database website, which reveals some of the details about the 5G phone.

The iQOO 11 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which will power several mid-range premium and flagship phones in the coming months. It could be backed by 12GB RAM for a smoother multitasking experience. It will likely ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.

The rumour mill has also hinted at the possible specifications of the upcoming iQOO phone. The device is said to pack a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, which will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution. The panel will reportedly refresh at 144Hz. There could be a triple rear camera setup at the back of the 5G phone, which may include a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The setup is also said to include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, we may get to see a 16-megapixel camera. Under the hood, the iQOO 11 will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery. The company is expected to bundle a 120W fast charger along with the 5G phone.