iQOO 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched in India, price starts at Rs 59,999 

After a series of speculations, iQOO has unveiled the much-anticipated iQOO 11 in India. The latest offering by the Vivo-sub brand has become the first flagship device in India to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company claims that the processor boosts the performance of the phone by almost 20 per cent as compared to the previous generation 8+ Gen 1. In addition to the blazing fast performance, the iQOO 11 also comes with interesting camera specs, a 2K E6 AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and Vivo's proprietary V2 imaging chip to boost the camera and the gaming experience.

iQOO 11: Price and availability

iQOO 11 has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, whereas the 16GB+256GB comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999. However, with bank offers, the phone can be purchased at Rs 51,999 and Rs 56,999. The smartphone will go on its first sale on January 12. The iQOO 11 has been launched in two colour variants, including the Legend and the Alpha variants.

iQOO 11: Specifications

iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is the first in the segment to use the 2K E6 Panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. In addition, you get to expand the virtual RAM by 8GB. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB variant with 256GB of storage.

In terms of the optics, the iQOO 11 features a triple camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 lens, accompanied by a 13-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper to capture spotless selfies. Interestingly, the iQOO 11 has been equipped with a dedicated V2 imaging chip which enhances the low-light photography as well the gaming performance of the smartphone. The V2 chip boosts frame rate and consume less power. To further enhance the gaming performance, the iQOO 11 also features dual x-linear motor which enhances the gaming performance.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iQOO 11 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.