iQOO 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset launches in India tomorrow: 10 things to know

The iQOO 11, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will launch in India tomorrow, January 11. While some OEMs have already introduced their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset-powered devices globally, this will be the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm's new-gen SoC in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has also confirmed some of its key specifications, including primary camera, charging speed, and display. iQOO says their latest iQOO 11 is also the first smartphone to come with USF 4.0 storage, which promises a read speed of up to 4200MBps.

iQOO has announced that the smartphone will launch on January 10 at 12 PM. Similar to previous iQOO smartphones, their upcoming smartphone will retail on the Amazon India site.