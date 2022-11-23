iQoo 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to officially launch on December 2: What to expect

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has announced the launch of its first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset-powered iQoo 11 series on December 2. The smartphone will first launch in Malaysia, and debut in other key markets, including India early next year. At the moment, the specifications of the iQoo 11 remain unclear, though we expect to have a better idea in the coming weeks. According to an official invite (via GSM Arena), the smartphone will be showcased at an event at 6 PM local time. Earlier this week, iQoo sibling Vivo launched the Vivo X90 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in China.

iQoo also announced the development on its official Malaysia-specific Facebook page. Although the official design is not yet revealed, iQoo says the new smartphone series would offer a "monster" battery. The official poster also reveals 5G support on the iQoo 11.

It means the iQoo 11 could at least match the 200W charging speed of the iQoo 10 Pro or it may go up by a few notches. The iQoo 10 Pro that is available in China can attain 0 to 100 per cent charge in just 10 minutes with the 200W proprietary charger. The vanilla iQoo 10 supports 120W wired fast charging.

Otherwise, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also unlocks new capabilities on a smartphone. The chipset promises to offer 4.35X better AI capabilities, 40 per cent more power efficiency, and 25 per cent faster GPU capabilities over the Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset. It will be interesting to see how the company will manage heating issues with a power-intensive chipset.

It is also natural to expect some upgrades in the camera section. To recall, the iQoo 10 features a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.