iQOO 8 launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its next-gen affordable flagship series. While leaks around the same had appeared for some time, the brand has now confirmed that the iQOO 8 will arrive on August 17. Recently, the smartphone was showcased at the ChinaJoy convention that took place in Shanghai.

Several folks got a chance to play around with the upcoming iQOO 8. However, the smartphone was kept inside a case to keep the overall design wraps. The pictures surfaced online showcase a curved punch-hole display. Further, the brand has revealed that iQOO 8 will feature Samsung's E5 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. In fact, this will be the first smartphone to feature this display tech.

Apart from this, iQOO 8 is tipped to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC. This should be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. But that's not it, and we have more to reveal about the iQOO 8, so without any further delay, let's jump right in.

iQOO 8 specs and features

--iQOO released its high-end midrange smartphone iQOO 7 in the month of April this year. And now, the brand is preparing for the launch of its successor, iQOO 8. The smartphone was showcased a few days ago during the ChinaJoy convention. However, the case on the iQOO 8 didn't allow the complete design to be revealed. From what we can see, the smartphone appears to feature a curved display with a punch-hole.

--The right end of the device houses a distinct coloured power button and the volume rocker. Whereas at the bottom it has a speaker grille, USB Type-C port and a sim-tray. While the camera array is hidden in the picture, the device seems to have a rectangular camera module. Also, there's no headphone jack on this device.

Posters shared by iQOO on Weibo

--A couple of new posters released by iQOO confirm that the smartphone will be the first to feature Samsung's E5 LTO display. It will get a 6.78-inch panel with 1440p resolution and a pixel density of 517 PPI. The display will also have a scalable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Apart from this, the smartphone is tipped to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC. This could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. iQOO 8 is said to be running Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. Finally, the smartphone will get support for 120W fast charging.

--iQOO 8 will take over the iQOO 7 soon. The current-gen device packs high-end hardware and is still a great device to purchase in the sub 35k category. So iQOO 8 will need to be a step-up in all aspects to be called a true successor.

--For reference, iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, the display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is HDR 10+ certified. iQOO 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 7nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, iQOO 7 sports a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The iQOO 7 is powered by a 4400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone brings support for Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi and USB Type-C. There's also an under-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

iQOO 8 launch date

The iQOO 8 launch has been confirmed to take place on August 17, 7:30 PM in China. While there's no information around the India launch yet, we expect to see the smartphone in the country soon.

iQOO 8 India price

The iQOO 8 seems to step up from the current-gen iQQO 7, so the upcoming smartphone could be priced slightly higher. The base variant of iQOO 7 starts at 31,990, whereas the iQOO 7 Legend ships at Rs 39,990. Keeping the current pricing in mind, we expect iQOO 8 to be made available under Rs 45,000.