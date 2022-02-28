iQOO 9 first impressions: More refined than ever

iQOO is out with its new round of smartphones under the iQOO 9 series. There are three phones on offer this time, one with the SE moniker, another with the Pro title, and the vanilla variant simply named iQOO 9. As can be judged, the iQOO 9 is the mid-range offering among the three. Here, I share my experience with the phone for the past couple of days.

But before we proceed with that, there is a little confusion in the market that I should address. The iQOO 9 series succeeds the iQOO 7 smartphones that were introduced in India last year. The company did not launch the iQOO 8 series in the country. The iQOO 9 phones, thus, now carry the torch for the brand with upgraded specifications, finer aesthetics, and a considerably heftier price tag.

iQOO 9 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, for instance, now starts retailing at a price of Rs 42,990. This is even more than the price we saw on the iQOO 7 Legend, the flagship offering by the company last year. Another 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option retails for Rs 46,990 and this is the phone we will be focusing on today.

So, without further ado, here are my first impressions of the iQOO 9 5G.

iQOO 9: First look

Those who are aware of the iQOO 7 series know that the iQOO 7 Legend came with a distinct design that marked the brand's collaboration with BMW M Motorsport, through the iconic tri-colour stripes running on an otherwise plain White rear panel of the phone. iQOO has continued this partnership with a dedicated Legend colour option for the iQOO 9 now.

So, the phone sports an almost similar design this time. This means that there is a flat display with a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera and slim bezels running all around it. The aluminium frame with a metallic silver finish stays at its maximum thickness at the top and bottom but narrows down at the sides, giving way to a curve that ultimately forms the rear panel of the phone.

The back panel, like before, sports the tri-colour strips across the height of the phone, just adjacent to the right edge. The one big difference this time is the much less protruding camera module. The rectangular module has been subdued in a way that feels more natural than the iQOO 7 Legend and still manages to house three lenses and an LED flash.

The iQOO 9 Legend, in its entirety, is a much finer-looking device by iQOO as compared to all its previous phones. The colour scheme of white, metallic silver, and the three coloured stripes, is eye-catching. It is made practical by a matte finish throughout that ensures no fingerprints are left on the phone. The dimensions and the weight of the phone are also optimum for easy, one-handed use.

iQOO 9: Performance, early-on

I have not used the iQOO 9 Legend extensively as of now. My limited use though has given me a fair idea of what it has to offer. There is Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 right out of the box, so that brings a slightly new UI design, new widgets, and even extended RAM support. Though we saw the last feature on the iQOO 7 Legend as well.

The extended RAM on the iQOO 7 Legend brings its total memory to 16GB of RAM. There is 12GB of physical RAM while the support boosts it with 4GB of additional RAM when needed for heavy operations. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor powering the device and 256GB of storage.

All this leads to a fast and powerful performance on the iQOO 9. Again, I have not used it extensively, but a few games that I played on the phone and the social media apps that I used worked like a charm. There were no lags till now and the phone was also able to multitask like a pro.

Using the iQOO 9 is made even more appealing by its fine display. The AMOLED screen on the phone is crisp and clear, with on-point colours and ample brightness for use under any conditions. It is fast and responsive too, with a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming motion.

We will be sharing our complete review on the iQOO 9 soon, so stay tuned to this space for more on the latest iQOO phone.