iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro launch set for January 5

IQOO Vivo's gaming-focused sub-brand is preparing to launch a new smartphone series under its flagship segment. The new smartphone will be called the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. According to a recently leaked poster, the device will launch on January 5.

As can be seen from the image below, the iQOO 9 has a racing stripe design and a large camera island with three sensors in the rear. iQOO took over Weibo, a microblogging website, to share the new image and informed us that the device would be launching in China soon.

Furthermore, through a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some images of the vanilla iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. The images show the purported design of the upcoming smartphone which is similar to the teaser image shared by iQOO. However, the images shared by the tipster have a dragon-shaped design in Grey along with iQOO's branding.

It is speculated that the triple rear camera setup will be seen on the smartphone, and it will have features like Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Ultra Sensing. The two new smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are expected to have similar specifications with just a few changes. The iQOO 9 Pro is likely to feature a big 6.78-inch QHD+ curved OLED display, while the non-pro model will feature a flat 1080p OLED display.

The iQOO 9 has been tipped to get a 120Hz 2K AMOLED panel, second-generation independent display chip, dual-pressure shoulder buttons, and improved heat management design. The iQOO 9 will have a slightly smaller battery with the same charging capabilities.

The devices should come paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of Internal Storage. iQOO will bring its virtual RAM feature through the OriginOS Ocean build. These devices may come with Android 12.

The Pro model could also feature 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space internally. The iQOO 9 Pro is also said to be similar to the regular model with fast 120W wired charging and the device might even support fast wireless charging.