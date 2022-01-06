iQOO 9 Pro launched: Key specs, features, and price

It is just the first week of 2022, and we have already seen a bunch of phone launches. Joining that list is the iQOO 9 series. The lineup brings two devices - the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro. Both these smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The higher-end iQOO 9 Pro starts at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,600).

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as other flagship devices launched recently. iQOO offers this device in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The iQOO 9 Pro sports a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. A 4700mAh battery with 120W charging powers it.

Here's all that you need to know about the iQOO 9 Pro, along with the price

iQOO 9 Pro: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The iQOO 9 Pro measures 164.8 x 75.2 x 8.8 and weighs 204 gms.

Display: It sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a 2K panel with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1500 nits of brightness.

Processor: The iQOO 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which powers devices like the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro.

RAM: The iQOO 9 Pro comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Storage: It is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The iQOO 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 150-degree FoV and a 16-megapixel portrait camera.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: The iQOO 9 Pro is powered by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Software: The iQOO 9 Pro runs Android 12 with OxygenOS Ocean on top.

Connectivity and security: It brings connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Colours: The iQOO 9 Pro is available in white and orange colour options.

iQOO 9 Pro price

The iQOO 9 Pro is available in three configurations. Its base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs. 58,600). The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model goes for RMB 5,499 (approx Rs. 64,500). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage comes in at RMB 5,999 (approx Rs. 70,300).