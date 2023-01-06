iQOO 9 SE discounted on Amazon, is it better than Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus?

The price of the iQOO 9 SE has dropped in India and it is now available under Rs 30,000. In a similar price range, Xiaomi has just launched its latest Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone. Both phones come with premium features at an affordable price, so it could be a tough choice between them. Here is a quick look at the price of the iQOO 9 SE and whether this is a deal that you should consider.

iQOO 9 SE discounted on Amazon

The iQOO 9 SE is currently selling on Amazon for as low as Rs 29,990. So, the device was originally made available with a starting price of Rs 33,990. So, customers are getting a discount of Rs 4,000. The mentioned price is for the 128GB model. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will soon be on sale for Rs 29,999 in India. But, which one is a better offering from the brand? Let's talk about it.

iQOO 9 SE discounted online: Is it better than Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus?

The iQOO 9 SE was announced last year, but it is still a good smartphone in 2023 because of the features it offers. Both phones have slightly different specifications, but an average user will get more or less the same experience. The display on the iQOO is a bit smaller, but you get just as good a binge-watching experience as the Redmi Note phone.

In terms of performance, people will likely get a better experience with the iQOO 9 SE because this one has a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is an old chipset, but one will get a better gaming experience on this. You won't be able to play games on high-end settings, but at least the graphics setting will be set to medium and there won't be any lag, unlike the Redmi phone which works well on low settings. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is using a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Both phones can offer good camera performance in daylight, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can deliver greater shots in low light. The Redmi phone offers HDR mode is really good and makes photos look more natural. The battery life might be better on the Redmi phone because this one has a much bigger unit. Both phones come with a fast charger and it will take around 25 minutes to fully charge the handset. The devices have stereo speakers as well.

Those who want sheer performance should consider iQOO 9 SE and the ones who want an all-rounder phone could buy the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone with better camera performance.