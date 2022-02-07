iQOO 9 SE to launch in India soon alongside iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 series will debut in India later this month to bring the new round of flagship smartphones by the company. The series was earlier rumoured to feature the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro, though a third model was also speculated to be in the mix. It has now been confirmed that this phone will be the iQOO 9 SE and might come as a rebranded version of a recent iQOO device.

The company is already gearing up for the launch and is out with teaser posters for the same. A dedicated webpage for the upcoming phones has also gone up on the Amazon India website, where the iQOO 9 series will be sold exclusively. In the coming days, we can expect iQOO to reveal some specifications of the three iQOO 9 phones in the buildup to the launch.

Though much about these iQOO devices has already been suggested through leaks and speculations. It is believed that the iQOO 9 Pro will feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the vanilla iQOO 9 model will come with the Snapdragon 888+. The SE model will then act as an affordable flagship offering by iQOO and its rumoured specifications suggest the same.

Interestingly, these specifications closely match those of another iQOO smartphone that debuted late last year. iQOO Neo 5 S, which was launched alongside the iQOO Neo 5 SE in China back in December last year seems to have the same features on offer. So it is being assumed that the iQOO 9 SE may come as a rebranded version of the same, but with a few tweaks.

As for what this entails, here is what we expect to see on the iQOO 9 SE.

iQOO 9 SE specifications

Reports to date have hinted that the iQOO 9 SE will come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that may come coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone will run Android 12 backed Funtouch 12 OS out of the box. It is expected to sport a triple-lens camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter may be housed in a punch-hole design.

iQOO 9 SE may get a battery backup of 4,500mAh, with support for 65W fast charging. Though this is just an estimate, we might see the iQOO 9 SE launch in India at a starting price of Rs 35,000.