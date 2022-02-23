iQOO 9 series launched in India with 120Hz display and triple rear camera setup

iQOO has finally launched its latest set of premium smartphones in India, the iQOO 9 series. For the first time, the company has introduced three devices in its premium series that target different price segments in India. The iQOO 9 series comes with a starting price of Rs 33,990. The brand has unveiled three phones in the series and the iQOO 9 SE is the cheapest device among them that packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The iQOO 9 Pro is the most premium phone and ships with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Here's everything you need to know about the new iQOO 9 series smartphones.

iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro: Price in India

The iQOO 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 in India for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 69,990. The standard iQOO 9 will be sold for Rs 42,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB storage. Lastly, the iQOO 9 SE is priced at Rs 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The pre-order for the smartphones will begin from February 23 for both the standard and the Pro version. The iQOO 9 SE will be available for pre-order starting March 2. The devices will be on sale via Amazon.in.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro specifications

The iQOO 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, while its Pro version draws power from Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The standard model has a 6.78-inch full HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro version has a similar display, but the more expensive model has a Quad-HD+ 10-bit LTPO 2.0 screen with support for refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Both the smartphones have a slightly different rear camera setup. The iQOO 9 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel IMX598 sensor with support for OIS. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view and a 13-megapixel camera for portrait images. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO 9 Pro also has three cameras at the back, and the setup comprises a 50-megapixel GN5 primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with 150-degree field of view, and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor. The front camera is similar to the standard model. The regular model packs a 4,350mAh battery, whereas the iQOO 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided support for 120W fast charging. The Pro version also comes with 50W wireless charging. They sport an under-display fingerprint sensor as well.

iQOO 9 SE specifications

The company also took the wraps off a third model for the first time. The iQOO 9 SE is a watered-down version of the standard model and has a typical 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. This one has a Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. It comes with dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera department, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 Sony sensor with OIS, 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and videos, you get the same 16-megapixel camera on the front. The cheaper model in the iQOO 9 series also offers a 4,500mAh battery that has support for 66W fast charging. All the three smartphones run on Android 12 out of the box.