iQOO 9T India launch date officially confirmed: Expected price, specifications

After a series of leaks and speculations, iQOO has officially revealed the launch date of the iQOO 9T. The company has noted that the iQOO 9T will be launched in India on August 2. The iQOO 9T will be the first phone in India to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. Recently, iQOO revealed that the iQOO 9T has scored the highest score on benchmarking website Antutu.

As per iQOO, 9T has managed to score over 1.1 million. The testing score is based on AnTuTu Benchmark V9.4.1. The iQOO 9T is being touted as the rebranded version of the iQOO 10T, which was launched in China, a day ago.

iQOO 9T: Expected price and availability

While iQOO has not revealed a thing about the price of the iQOO 9T, a couple of reports have suggested that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 55,000 in India. The smartphone is also expected to come in Alpha and Legend colour options.

iQOO 9T: Expected specifications

If the 9T is the rebranded version of the iQOO 10, the specs will remain the same in the two phones. The iQOO 10 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

The iQOO 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean skin out of the box.

In the camera department, the iQOO 10 features a triple camera setup which incudes a 50MP primary Samsung GN5 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP IMX663 portrait sensor. On the front, there is 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

