iQOO 9T India price, sale offers and specs revealed ahead of official launch

The iQOO 9T will officially launch in India on August 2, but ahead of the launch most of the details have been revealed by several known YouTubers. The device will be revealed under Rs 50,000 segment and it comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The iQOO 9T will reportedly be available in India in two options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which could cost Rs 49,999 in India. There will also be a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which could be priced at Rs 54,999. The new iQOO phone will be up for sale in two colour options, including Alpha and Legend.

The sale will reportedly take place on August 2 at 12:30PM. There will be a Rs 4,000 instant discount offer on bank ICICI cards. Those who already own an iQOO smartphone will also be able to avail an additional bonus of Rs 7,000. The non-iQOO owners will get Rs 5,000 in the exchange of their old phone. There will also be a 12-month no-cost EMI option for customers.

iQOO 9T: Specifications, features

The iQOO 9T reportedly has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that operates at 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 4,700mAh battery and the company bundles a 120W fast charger in the box.

The device boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

