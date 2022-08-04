iQOO 9T now available for purchase in India on Amazon: Check out deals, bank offers

iQOO 9T is here and making the right kind of noise. The smartphone with Qualcomm's flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Although now we have the OnePlus 10T with the same processor, the iQOO 9T is the first phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, iQOO 9T also uses Vivo's V1+ chip imaging chip which enhances the gaming as well as low-light photography of the smartphone. The iQOO 9T is now available on Amazon for purchase.

Talking about the new launch, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO said, "With our flagship device, the iQOO 9T, we want our users to have access to the most advanced processor, innovative mobile technologies, and high performance features that are available today. With the overwhelming response that we received from our customers on the iQOO 9 Series that was launched earlier this year, we are confident that our latest product will continue to add more feathers to our legacy of offering a premium flagship experience".

iQOO 9T: Price and availability

iQOO 9T has been launched at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and for the 12GB+256GB variant, the phone is priced at Rs 54,999. However, with the ICICI Bank offer, you can grab the 8GB variant at a discount of Rs 4000, so this brings the price down to Rs 45,999. Similarly, the 12GB variant can be bought at Rs 50,999. The offer is only valid on ICICI bank cards. The smartphone will go on its first sale on August 4, on Amazon, starting at 12 pm. The phone is also available for purchase at the iQOO store. The iQOO 9T is offered in two colour options, including the Legend and Alpha.

The iQOO 9T features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9T runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. In terms of the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

