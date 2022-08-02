iQOO 9T quick review: Perfect combination of power and style

Last month was all about phones in the mid-range categories, from the much-hyped Nothing Phone (1) to the much-awaited Pixel 6a, Indian smartphone market was bestowed with all. However, this month is turning out to be more about flagship phones with the iQOO 9T and the OnePlus 10T launching one after the other. Call it a mere fluke that the smartphones that have similar specs, price and features are being announced in a span of two days.

While the iQOO 9T is relatively new and OnePlus, as a brand, has more of people's affection, iQOO's flagship phone has everything that it takes to pose a threat to the OnePlus 10T. The 9T is the first phone in India to bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which brings host of improvements of the previously launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The OnePlus 10T is also expected to arrive with the same chipset. While the OnePlus 10T is still an enigma to a lot of us, I have spent a couple of days with the iQOO 9T phone and here are my first impressions.

iQOO 9T: Design

Elegant and stylish are the two words I would use if I were to define the iQOO 9T. The smartphone is a looker and is sure to attract your attention if you are looking to buy a premium phone. The 9T is offered in two colours, the Alpha and the Legend colors. I got the Alpha colour variant for review and I think the Alpha makes the device look premium.

The iQOO 9T is tall and wide. It will appease anyone who has a thing for big phones, but if a compact form factor is what you seek, you may not enjoy using the iQOO 9T. I have always preferred bigger phones, no matter how hard it gets to carry out one-hand operations. The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. So if you like watching content on your mobile phone, the iQOO 9T will definitely appease you. The rear panel of the phone will remind you of the Vivo X80. The rear panel features dual textures, the top slot has a glossy finish whereas the other half has a soft matte finish. The phone has a slim profile but a bit heavy.

iQOO 9T: Performance and battery

The iQOO 9T is equipped with the most powerful processor in the Android ecosystem the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. To top it up, iQOO 9T also uses Vivo's V1+ image chip that enhances the gaming performance as well as low-light image quality. iQOO 9T has in fact scored the highest on the Antutu benchmarking test. The phone has managed to clock over 1 million the higher the score, the higher the CPU capabilities are. So far, I have only indulged in the basic activities like switching from one app to another, watching videos and playing games. I did not face any lags nor did the phone heat up during strenuous activities.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9T houses a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The fast charging helps the phone refill the juice in less than twenty minutes. I have yet to put the phone through tough tests. Only then will I be able to comment on the true potential of the phone. The complete review of the phone will be up in a few days. But for that, you need to watch out this space for more.

iQOO 9T: Should you buy it?

For Rs 54,999, the iQOO 9T is a perfect mix of power and style. You get the fastest and latest chipset along with an additional V1+ chip to further enhance the performance. The complete review of the iQOO 9T will be up on the India Tody Tech website soon. So stay tuned if you really want to know whether the iQOO 9T is a good buy or not.

