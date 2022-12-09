iQOO 9T selling at discount of Rs 4000 on Amazon ahead of iQOO 11 launch 

iQOO 9T is amongst the most bankable phones under Rs 50,000. The smartphone which was launched in India a couple of months ago comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The phone became the first in its segment to score over 1 billion in Antutu. The iQOO 9T was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. However, if you want to buy the phone now, you should do it from Amazon because the e-commerce giant is offering a discount of up to Rs 4000 on the phone.

The iQOO 9T is listed at Rs 49,999 on Amazon. However, if you have an HDFC or an SBI bank card, you can get a discount of Rs 4000 on the device. This brings the price of the device down to Rs 45,999. If you have an old phone, you can get up to Rs 13,500. After applying all the offers, you can get the device for under Rs 35,000, which is a great price for a capable Android phone like the iQOO 9T.

During our review of the device, we at India Today Tech found the device to be an all rounder. "As far as the iQOO phone is concerned, be it performance, battery, or camera, not even once the iQOO 9T performs poorly. I have no complaints at all about these aspects. However, if you don't fancy giant phones, the iQOO 9T may not be the right fit for you. This one is quite heavy and features a giant-sized display, which, I must mention, offers top-notch performance," the review read.

iQOO 9T: Specifications

The iQOO 9T comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9T runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. In terms of the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.