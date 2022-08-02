iQOO 9T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

The much-awaited iQOO 9T is here. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under its hood, the iQOO 9T becomes the first phone in India to get Qualcomm's flagship processor. Along with an efficient processor to drive the show, the iQOO 9T also comes with a V1+ chip, which is a display chip instrumental in providing a wholesome gaming experience. The chip also enhances the pictures taken in night mode. Apart from really powerful insides, the phone also features a stunning design and interesting camera specs.

Talking about the new launch, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO said, "With our flagship device, the iQOO 9T, we want our users to have access to the most advanced processor, innovative mobile technologies, and high performance features that are available today. With the overwhelming response that we received from our customers on the iQOO 9 Series that was launched earlier this year, we are confident that our latest product will continue to add more feathers to our legacy of offering a premium flagship experience".

iQOO 9T: Price and availability

iQOO 9T has been launched at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and for the 12GB+256GB variant, the phone is priced at Rs 54,999. However with ICICI Bank offer, you can grab the 8GB variant at a discount of Rs 4000, so this brings the price down to Rs 45,999. Similarly, the 12GB variant can be bought at Rs 50,999. The offer is only valid on ICICI bank cards. The smartphone will go on its first sale on August 4, on Amazon starting at 12 pm. The phone is also available for purchase at the iQOO store. The iQOO 9T is offered in two colour options including the Legend and Alpha.

iQOO 9T: Price and specifications

The iQOO 9T is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9T runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box. In terms of the optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

